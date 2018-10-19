Neymar Breaks Pele’s Appearance Record For Brazil, Gets Challenged By Pele To Break His Goal Record Too

Paris Saint German forward sensation, Neymar Junior, made 94 international appearance for Brazil during the International break against Argentina to surpass Pele’s 92 appearance. He claimed his 93rd caps during the break against Saudi Arabia and also went on to make the 94th against Argentina 4 days later.

The former Barcelona attacker however has 57 international goals for the Samba boys compared to the World cup winning icon’s, Pele, 77 international goal.

Pele, who is widely considered as the greatest footballer of all time took to his twitter handle to celebrate the attacker, Neymar, who moved ahead of him in the appearance list but challenged him to go get his goal record too.

What he said below: