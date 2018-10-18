NFF Officials Arraigned For Allegedly Embezzling’ $9.5m FIFA Grant

Three officials of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) were on Thursday arraigned in an Abuja high court for allegedly misappropriating $9.5 million and N1. 3 million.

The defendants are Christopher Andekin, NFF director of administration and finance, Reagan Zaka, cashier, and Fadanari Mamza, head, finance and account department.

They were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a five-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and misappropriation.

Steve Odiase, the prosecutor, told the court that the defendants conspired between January 8 and 26, 2015 to commit the offences, contrary to section 97 of Penal Code.

Odiase said Andekin was entrusted with money meant for the development of football in Nigeria, a grant from the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

He said Andekin fraudulently diverted N1.3 million from the NFF domiciliary account with Zenith Bank, an act that is contrary to section 311 of the Penal Code.

He further alleged that Zaka fraudulently diverted $7.2 million grant from FIFA for development of football in Nigeria while Mamza diverted $2.3 million.

The defendants all pleaded not guilty to the charges, and their counsel, Arinze Egbo, applied for their bail.

Justice Peter Affen upheld the administrative bail granted to them earlier by the EFCC and adjourned until November 27 for the commencement of trial.