Nigeria amputee football team in ghastly car crash En-route Abuja for visa appointment (Photos)

The Nigeria Amputee Football Team who were on their way to Abuja from Lagos to process their travelling visas so they can attend the Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico, were on Monday, involved in an auto crash.

While speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, Goodluck Obieze, the captain of the Nigerian team fondly referred to as the Special Eagles, said that they are grateful that no life was lost in the accident that occurred along the Lokoja-Abuja expressway.

He said: “We were on the way to Abuja for visa application when the ghastly motor accident along the Lokoja-Abuja expressway occurred. Although no life was lost, many of the players sustained minor injuries.”

According to Obieze, he and his colleagues were rescued by military personnel that mounted roadblocks and helped them out of the bush.

The Embassy of Mexico in Nigeria had invited the team for their visa appointment, and the team left their camp at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Monday to meet the appointment scheduled for Abuja on Tuesday.

The 2018 Amputee Football World Cup begins next week in Mexican cities of San Juan and Guadalajara.