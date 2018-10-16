Metro News, Trending

Nigeria failed her!!! Angry and sad Nigerians react to Hauwa Liman’s execution by Boko Haram

Boko Haram-linked insurgents on Monday killed a kidnapped female humanitarian worker after the government missed a deadline to meet their demands.

Hauwa Mohammed Liman, only 24, accordibg to report was shot at close range by her captors making good Sunday threat.
It is was a sad day for Nigerians, and many have taken to social media to express their pains, frustration and disappointment at the Nigerian government for not being able to rescue the young midwife, who worked to help people displaced by Boko Haram in northeastern Nigeria but had her own life cut shot instead.

See some reactions below

