Nigeria failed her!!! Angry and sad Nigerians react to Hauwa Liman’s execution by Boko Haram

Boko Haram-linked insurgents on Monday killed a kidnapped female humanitarian worker after the government missed a deadline to meet their demands.

Hauwa Mohammed Liman, only 24, accordibg to report was shot at close range by her captors making good Sunday threat.

It is was a sad day for Nigerians, and many have taken to social media to express their pains, frustration and disappointment at the Nigerian government for not being able to rescue the young midwife, who worked to help people displaced by Boko Haram in northeastern Nigeria but had her own life cut shot instead.

See some reactions below

Hauwa Liman's tragic end is quite a traumatising story, for someone who put herself in harm's way to contribute to solving our humanitarian crisis. May her family find the strength to overcome this huge loss, this other betrayal of a citizen by the Nigerian state. — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) October 15, 2018

Hauwa Muhammed Liman, 1994-2018 When humanity called on her, she answered When she called on humanity, she got no reply #RIPHauwa — Nafiu T (@nafeezi) October 15, 2018

I feel weak. We knew Hauwa Liman was abducted. We knew they gave the country a deadline. We knew they kept to their deadline & executed Saifuwa. We did nothing till Hauwa was killed. Just like that. There is a deep sadness in my soul. The terror she must have felt. We failed her. — Chioma Agwuegbo (@ChiomaChuka) October 16, 2018