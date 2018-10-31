‘Nigeria must discard 1999 constitution to make progress’ – Professor of International Law, Akin Oyebode

Akin Oyebode, a professor of International Law and Jurisprudence, has said the 1999 Constitution must be discarded before the country can make progress.

According to Oyebode, no matter the number of amendments made to the constitution, it cannot work for Nigeria because it is entirely faulty. He said Nigeria must heed the call to replace the 1999 constitution, which he described as a military document, with a new one.

Oyebode said this on Tuesday while delivering a lecture titled, “The Nigerian conundrum and the way forward,” at an event organised by the Oriwu Club, in Ikorodu, Lagos. A statement by the club quoted the professor to have argued that the late Chinua Achebe was right in his assertion that leadership was Nigeria’s problem.