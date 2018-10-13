Nigeria vs Libya: Odion Ighalo Opens Scoring For Super Eagles With This Goal And Fans Can’t Stop Talking(Video)

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are currently leading Libya at the ongoing African cup of Nations qualifier match in Uyo. Odion Ighalo who plays in the Chinese super league opened the scoring for the Eagles from the penalty spot after the visitor clumsily brought down Iwobi in the box.

The Changchun Yatai forward duly stepped up and dispatched the ball beyond beyond the Mediterranean Knights of Libya’s goalkeeper.

See video below:

As a result of the goal, Nigerians have been on social media reacting. While some are still not happy with the inclusion of the powerful striker in the squad as a result of his terrible misses in Russia, during the FIFA World cup others seems happy with his goal today.

What they are saying:

Me wondering how Odion Ighalo was picked as a Super Eagle player. #NGALIB pic.twitter.com/1CbAibNFCK — Akorede J. Ayanbisi (@iam_Bussmarn) October 13, 2018

Seems like the rejected stone – Ighalo – has become the chief corner stone. #NGALIB #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/fjKaWJhQDM — Tams Berry (@tamsjazz) October 13, 2018