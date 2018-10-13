Football

Nigeria vs Libya: Odion Ighalo Opens Scoring For Super Eagles With This Goal And Fans Can’t Stop Talking(Video)

Image result for ighalo vs libya

 

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are currently leading Libya at the ongoing African cup of Nations qualifier match in Uyo. Odion Ighalo who plays in the Chinese super league opened the scoring for the Eagles from the penalty spot after the visitor clumsily brought down Iwobi in the box.

The Changchun Yatai forward duly stepped up and dispatched the ball beyond beyond the Mediterranean Knights of Libya’s goalkeeper.

See video below:

 

 

As a result of the goal, Nigerians have been on social media reacting. While some are still not happy with the inclusion of the powerful striker in the squad as a result of his terrible misses in Russia, during the FIFA World cup others seems happy with his goal today.

What they are saying:

You may also like

Betting Tips: Netherlands vs Germany

FOOTBALL BETTING: SEE FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 13TH OCTOBER

UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE: Lukaku’s Brace Sees Belgium Past Switzerland

Belgium 2 Switzerland 1: Check Out Lukaku’s Sweet Goal That Won It For Belgium(Video)

England vs Croatia: See Rashford’s Shocking Miss That Got Everybody Talking Today(Video)

Real Madrid Congratulates Gareth Bale As He Becomes Highest goal Scorer

Betting Tips: Belgium vs Switzereland

USA vs Columbia: See The ‘Incredible’ James Rodriguez’s Goal That’s Wowing Everybody( Video)

France 2 Iceland 2: Kylian Mbappe Forced 2 Goals In 4 Minutes After Coming On As A Second Half Substitute And Fans Can’t Stop Reacting

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *