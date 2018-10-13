Nigeria vs Libya: What Nigerian Are Saying About Samuel Kalu’s Goal Is A Must Read

Bordeaux winger, Samuel Kalu, was called on to replaced former Super Eagles wing back, Victor Moses, who retired from International duty after the World cup in Russia and he didn’t disappoint.

The pacy winger played with so much composure and dexterity that the home fans could not do without applauding him anytime he had the ball.



The Winger also went on to cap his debut with a fine taken goal from the outside of the box to make the scoreline 4-0.

Video below:

Beckham what?! Bend it like Samuel Kalu 🔥 🔥 🔥 #NGALIB pic.twitter.com/f0lIYVQyoe — Latifat Adebayo Ohio (@Phatill) October 13, 2018

Nigerians could not hide their pleasure at the Bordeaux winger‘s display as they have taken to social media to react.

What they are saying:

I've always felt that Victor Moses will not be missed. And I think a lot of people share this opinion. Great footballer but there are many who can take his place. Samuel Kalu has the talent and opportunity to nail that spot. How bad does he want it though? — Babatunde Koiki (@BabatundeKoiki) October 13, 2018

I like the Samuel Kalu guy. Very Hungry player. — MHUYIL (@mhuyil) October 13, 2018

another guy that caught my eye is the Samuel kalu guy,real looks guy,reminds me imoh Ezekiel at the Olympics — chibuzor george (@chibuzorgeorge1) October 13, 2018