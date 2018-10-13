Uncategorized

Nigeria vs Libya: What Nigerian Are Saying About Samuel Kalu’s Goal Is A Must Read

Bordeaux winger, Samuel Kalu, was called on to replaced former Super Eagles wing back, Victor Moses, who retired from International duty after the World cup in Russia and he didn’t disappoint.

The pacy winger played with so much composure and dexterity that the home fans could not do without applauding him anytime he had the ball.

The Winger also went on to cap his debut with a fine taken goal from the outside of the box to make the scoreline 4-0.

Nigerians could not hide their pleasure at the Bordeaux winger‘s display as they have taken to social media to react.

What they are saying:

