Uncategorized

Nigerian actor Kanayo O. Kanayo graduates from University of Abuja

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo, is now a Law graduate of University of Abuja.

He shared a video as he participated in the signing out ritual after his last exam today.

He wrote;

“Another Milestone, Another Prominence.
Thank you Friends and Thank God Almighty.”

Anayo Modestus Onyekwere (popularly known as Kanayo O. Kanayo, born March 1, 1962 in Mbaise, Imo State, Nigeria) is a Nigerian actor. In 2006 he won the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

In 1992, Kanayo made his debut film appearance in the film Living in Bondage. Kanayo has starred in over 100 films.

He is currently a United Nations ambassador and bears the title of MFR. Kanayo along with Kenneth Nnebue (producer of Living in Bondage), Olu Jacobs, Enoch Adeboye, Queen Elizabeth and Fela Kuti were among Nigerians honored by the government in 2014 during the centenary celebration.

Tags

You may also like

AFCON Qualifiers: Odion Ighalo nets hat trick as Super Eagles trash Libya 4 – 0

Nina follows her in-house romance interest Miracle again on IG, says she has forgiven him

APC deserves re-election in view of its achievements — President Buhari tells Nigerians

“Messi is a great player, but he’s not a leader” – Diego Maradona

Davido and Chioma visit PDP Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar in Abuja (Photo)

Senator Dino Melaye escapes another “assassination” attempt

Fayose takes Fayemi’s wife on a tour of government house ahead of handing over

2face Idibia reveals the happiest and saddest days of his life

Nigerian boy, Nonso escapes deportation after his classmates campaign for him

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *