Nigerian actress, Sugar Chika Asoegwu welcomes a baby boy shares photos online

Nollywood star, Sugar Chika Asoegwu has exploded with immense joy as she welcomes a baby boy to her family.

The happy woman took to Instagram to share some photos of herself and her husband with their new son together in hospital.

Announcing the boy’s birth, she simply wrote:

“The P R I N C E is here! Thank God for a safe delivery
#anotheroyibobaby#mummysboy #princechronicles #mummydiaries #momof2 #mummyprinceandprincess #momtoroyals

#Godisthegreatest”

See her post below:

Below are more of the photos she shared on her Instagram page:

