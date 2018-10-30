Nigerian army now into habit of killing peaceful protesting youths – Fani Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the recent killing of members of Shiite Muslims by members of the Nigerian army.

However, in their report, the military said they were attacked with stones by members of an Islamic movement at Zuba bridge on Saturday, 27th October, 2018.

According to the army, Troops of Army Headquarters Garrison on official duty escorting ammunitions and missiles from Abuja to Kaduna, when they were attacked.

However, in his reaction, Fani-Kayode accused the army of killing innocent Nigerians who were on a peaceful protest. He said that was the same thing they did to members of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB).

See statement below

Many more Shiite Muslim youths were killed today by the Nigerian Army in Abuja simply for protesting peacefully. This has been going on for 3 years.The Army have been shooting to death IPOB youths over the last 3 years too.What happens when these youths decide to fight back?

What happens if the protestors stop being peaceful as a consequence of the killings? What happens if they hit back? What happens if, God forbid, someone puts 1 million AK 47’s in their hands and these youths decide to defend themselves against the military?

Shooting protesting civilians to death in cold blood is unacceptable and dangerous. If it continues what will emerge and rise up will be far worse and far more deadly than Boko Haram. Can you imagine a Shia Muslim Hezbollah-like militia or an IPOB militia?

Nobody wants that but that is what Buhari is toying with.He must show restraint and stop the killings.We do not want war. We cannot continue to slaughter our youths simply because we do not like their politics or faith.Armies are meant to defend civilians and not kill them.

The Shiite Muslims and IPOB youths do not carry arms and have not killed anyone over the last 3 years yet they are being treated like terrorists and are being slaughtered. Why are the Fulani herdsmen that carry arms and that have killed thousands not treated in the same way?