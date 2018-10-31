Nigerian doctors separate conjoined twins in Abuja (Photo)

Nigerians celebrate as a team of doctors successfully separate a set of conjoined twins at University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Gwagwalada.

The doctors led by Dr Nuhu Kwajafa of the Global Peace Initiatives, on Tuesday carried out the operation successfully.

Dr Nuhu Kwajafa confirmed the success of the operation, stating in a post on his Instagram account @nuhukwaj that it took them many hours to complete.

Dr. Kwajafa also said the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, footed the bill.

He wrote;

“We wish to express our profound gratitude, as we say a massive thank you to Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara, for his kind hearted and extremely generous gesture to the successfully separated twins and their family…God bless you Sir”