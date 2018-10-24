Uncategorized

Nigerian fashion designer calls out Ebuka for stealing her idea

Popular TV presenter, Ebuka has been called out by a Nigerian designer for copying her style after he rocked a unique outfit to the premier of the movie King of Boys.

The designer who is known as Omonigho Aito-Imonah, participated at the GTBank Sketch to Fame Challenge and she could not but wonder how Ebuka’s designer could have gotten the inspiration of her concept, if not that he stole after coming across it at the show.

Before taking to Instagram to express her displeasure at Ebuka, she mentioned that she brought the situation to the show host’s attention, but he ignored her and even deleted the comment she made on his post.




