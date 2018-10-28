Uncategorized

Nigerian footballer John Obi Mikel’s World Cup jersey added to FIFA museum collection

Super Eagles captain John Michael Nchekwube Obinna variously known as John Obi Mikel, John Mikel Obi or Mikel John Obi who plays as a midfielder for Chinese club Tianjin TEDA has been added to FIFA museum collection, as announced via its official Twitter handle.

According to FIFA museum, Mikel Obi’s World Cup jersey which was added to its collection was the one the footballer wore the day the Nigerian national team defeated Iceland in its world cup campaign.

Read the tweet below;

When Nigeria beat Iceland at the Volgograd stadium they created a fair race against Argentina for second place in Group D Our collection now includes @Mikel_John_Obi‘s shirt from the match – the 2018 World Cup captain of the @NGSuperEagles

Argentina couldn’t claim three points against hardy newcomers, Iceland, but the @NG_Supereagles did – n they did it in style . The jersey worn by @Mikel_John_Obi at Nigeria’s 2-0 victory at the Volgograd Arena at the 2018 World Cup has been added to the FIFA Museum collectn




