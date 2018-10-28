Football

Nigerian International, Wilfried Ndidi, Scores First Goal In Almost Two Years To Earn A Point For Leicester And Fans Can’t Stop Talking

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder,Wilfried Ndidi’s, scored a late stunner for Leicester today during their premier league match against West Ham at King Power stadium.

The powerful midfielder whose last goal for Leicester was in May 2017 during their domestic meeting with Watford in almost 2 years ago scored a late leveler to ensure a share spoil for both teams.

Fans and football lovers seems happy that the Nigerian ended his almost 2 years goal drought today as they have been on social media reacting.

What people are saying:

 

