Nigerian lady narrates how her struggling elder brother gives money to pastors but never sends anything to their mother

A Nigerian lady identified as Drusilla Clement, took to Instagram to narrate how her struggling elder brother gives money to pastors but not to their mother.

The Nigerian disclosed this on a post shared by Daddy Freeze, about African Parents and their relationship with Pastors. Daddy Freeze who shared the post had written;

Awwww… this is the funniest thing I’ve read today…😂😂😂

Many of our parents were, while some still are, 419ed by pastors.

See her post below:

However Drusilla Clement who commented on the post, wrote;

Loll. This one is small. My elder brother who still struggles would package different envelopes for his pastors and line them but never sends anything to my mum. Lolz. Nonsense and ingredient




