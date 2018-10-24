Trending, Uncategorized

Nigerian lady pleads with guys to stop the habit of taking se.x enhancing drugs

A Nigerian young lady has pleaded with guys to stop the habit of taking sex enhancing drugs.

She felt cheated by her guy during a sexual Intercourse and took to social media to plead with Nigerian guys for a fair play.

Her tweet reads ;

‘Guys pls stop using Viagra, Alomo, Burukutu, Manpower etc… We ladies deserve Free and Fair Erection.’

Some of her followers took to the comment section of her tweet to drop their individual opinions.

See some comments below;

@PONAmehn – will you make heaven with this lie. You will be shouting harder harder and you think we have that strength abi

