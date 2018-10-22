Uncategorized

Nigerian man wins a Spicy Food Challenge in faraway China

Nigerian man named, CJ comes first place in the Spicy Food Challenge in Changsha, Central China’s Hunan Providence.

According to China Daily, the Competition had contestants from five different countries in attendance.

They also shared photos of CJ on twitter which revealed him as the winner of the Food Competition.

