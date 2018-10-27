Nigerian musician Seun Kuti nominated for Grammy Awards

Oluseun Anikulapo Kuti commonly known as Seun Kuti, a Nigerian singer and son of Nigerian music legend, Fela Kuti has been nominated for Grammy awards in the best world music album category.

Sharing news of his Grammy awards nomination, Seun Kuti wrote;

All my Grammy voting friends. Y’all know the vibes

See the post below:

This is coming after the singer called out Kanye West for saying he has the spirit of Fela in him, also extended the blast to all Fela wannabes.

According to Seun Kuti, all Fela went through in the hands of the Nigerian army, he had his family as his support.

He added that Fela’s legacy is his family’s responsibility to protect and nurture and not that of Fela wannabes.

He wrote;

Whatever you think Fela went through, he went through with his family. We were his rock. My mother used to tell me bed time stories about all the scars on her. My step mum, Najite was the first person the soldiers saw in kalakuta, she was swimming, they picked her up by her head from the pool and broke her neck!! My mother had a broken bayonet stitched into her and she couldn’t walk for 18months. The amount of state sanctioned violence I have seen in my life as a child. When I was 9 I saw the cops shot and kill one of my dads boys in front of shrine and just left him there for nothing. Fela tried to protect us but u can’t protect anyone from that! You know these fucking cops would come to our house and just shoot up the place at least 2ice a week? Do y’all know that? Or u think this is just play play? See Fela’s music is a gift for the world and everyone is welcome but our legacy is ours alone, to protect and nurture. Y’all fakers stay waaaaay back. This isn’t your space.