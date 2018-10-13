Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th October

Vanguard

There were indications yesterday that the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the National Assembly may have dropped the threat to impeach the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki to ensure that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was not truncated.

The Nation



Activist lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has said that it is the right of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to support any presidential candidate of his choice.Reacting to his recent endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, he said Obasanjo has a constitutional right to do so.Former President Obasanjo has a constitutional right to support any presidential candidate of his choice.It is however hoped that God will forgive him for supporting

Thisday



A former Group Politics Editor of THISDAY Newspaper, Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu, has been appointed the new National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC). THISDAY gathered that his appointment was approved at a meeting of the APC National Working Committee held Friday night in Abuja. Issa-Onilu vied for the

Guardian



Vice-President Yemi, Osinbajo says investing in Nigerians is a major pillar of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

The Sun



South East Governors and Ohanaeze Ndigbo will this afternoon in Enugu meet over the choice of former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi as the running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

Daily Times



The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, has described as false and baseless report making rounds that he claimed graduating from the

Daily Trust

Beside increased interests in what happens in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the 2019 general elections draw nearer, some politicians whose names ring a bell in their comfort zones have thrown their hats in the contest for the presidency using some of the upcoming political

Leadership



Mr Daniel Onjeh, an All Progressives Congress (APC) Benue South Senatorial candidate has said that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is not a threat to President Muhammadu Buhari’s chances of re-election in 2019.