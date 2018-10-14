Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 14th Octobet

Vanguard



The choice of Mr Peter Obi as the running mate to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election has divided the party in the South East.

The Nation



Why presidency took action top sourcePDP, ex-Minister Fani-Kayode kick, fault banA former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd), 13 former governors and seven ex- ministers have been barred from travelling out of the country under Executive Order 6 (EO6) issued yesterday by President Muhammadu Buhari.The restriction followed the judicial affirmation of the constitutionality and legality of the Executive Order 6 (EO6).The watch-list and restriction were put in place pending the

Thisday



Says Buhari’s ‘hand too weak’ to sign agreement Shehu explains why president is yet to endorse pact Kunle Aderinokun and Obinna Chima in Bali, Indonesia Former President Olusegun Obasanjo saturday in Bali, Indonesia, criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for his failure to sign the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), describing it as a sign

The Sun

Failure at primary poll: Ambode’s kinsmen threaten protest vote against APC in 2019

Indigenes and residents of Epe and its neigbouring communities have threatened to dump the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State to register their disappointment over the truncated second termambition of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, a son of the area. Besides what they described as deliberate move to shortchange Epe by depriving Governor



Guardian



The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday said he would run a government based on the wishes of the people if elected. He made the pledge at Ikeja while speaking during a ‘Thank You’ visit to party members in the Lagos West senatorial zone.

Daily Trust



The Kaduna State based Islamic scholar, Sheik Ahmed Gumi, has explained why he attended the reconciliation meeting between former president Olusegun Obasanjo and his estranged former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. Gumi, in a chat with Daily Trust on Sunday in his house in Kaduna, said he acted true to Islamic injunctions by making himself available

Leadership



The financial allegation by the chairman of the Kaduna APC electoral panel against the senator representing Kaduna senatorial district, Shehu Sani, has been described as mischievous. According to a statement issued by his special adviser media, Abdulsamad Chima Amadi, and made available to newsmen in Kaduna, he said: ‘our attention has been drawn to a

Tribune



VICE President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed that about $1trillion would be required to modernise the nation’s energy infrastructure for 29 years. He, however, said that the Federal Government was working relentlessly to attract domestic