Minister of Communications Adebayo Shittu has sued the All Progressives Congress(APC) for disqualifying him as a governorship aspirant in Oyo state on account of not presenting the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme discharge certificate.

The Punch Newspaper correspondent, Mr. Friday Olokor, who was detained last week by Nigerian soldiers has given 48-hour ultimatum to the army to file a written apology in addition to a N50million compensation over “unlawful arrest, grievous assault, inhuman and degrading treatment” by soldiers from the 3rd Army Division in Jos, Plateau State.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared that he will wholeheartedly support the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to electoral victory in 2019.

