President of Izu-Umunna Cultural Association of Nigeria, Dr. Patrick Ugo Ihekuna, said the choice of Peter Obi as the running mate of Atiku Abubakar for the 2019 presidential election is in fulfilment of political aspirations of the Ndigbo in Nigeria.

The Nation

THE Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has flayed Catholic Bishop of the Sokoto Diocese Matthew Kukah for his involvement in the alleged endorsement of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Tribune

Even before voting got under away at the recent presidential primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Port Harcourt, Atiku Abubakar was looking every inch the man to face President Muhammadu Buhari in the scheduled February 16, 2019 election.

Daily Trust

The High Court IV in Gusau, presided over by Justice Mukhtar Yusha’u, yesterday, granted an interim order restraining all parties involved in Zamfara APC primaries tussle to stay action.

Daily Times

Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun has debunked the rumours making the rounds that he plans to defect from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to another party on account of the recent primaries in the state. In a statement signed by Ogun State Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Otunba Dayo Adeneye and made available to the Daily Times, Amosun described the news report in a segment of the media as a figment of imagination of the writer(s).

Leadership