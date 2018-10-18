Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 18th October

Vanguard
Fayemi attends NEC meeting
GOVERNOR Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State is among the state governors attending the National Economic Council, NEC, meeting presided over by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Governors: We Lack Resources to Pay New Minimum Wage
Governors of the 36 states of the federation Thursday said though they were not opposed to the ongoing plans to approve a new minimum wage, they lacked the capacity to pay.
EFCC re-arraigns former Katsina governor over N5 billion fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned a former governor of Katsina State Ibrahim Shehu Shema before Justice Hadiza Rabiu Shagari on a 26-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering.
‘Kaduna Assembly to pass whistleblower, anticorruption bills next week’
The Kaduna State House of Assembly says it will pass the Whistleblower Protection Bill and the Anti-corruption Bill by next week, as part of commitment to open governance in the state.
No-work, no-pay principle to apply during workers strike — FEC
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the implementation of the no-work, no pay principle when workers go on strike in the federal public service.