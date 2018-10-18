Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 18th October

Vanguard

Fayemi attends NEC meeting

GOVERNOR Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State is among the state governors attending the National Economic Council, NEC, meeting presided over by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Thisday

Governors: We Lack Resources to Pay New Minimum Wage

Governors of the 36 states of the federation Thursday said though they were not opposed to the ongoing plans to approve a new minimum wage, they lacked the capacity to pay.

Guardian

EFCC re-arraigns former Katsina governor over N5 billion fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned a former governor of Katsina State Ibrahim Shehu Shema before Justice Hadiza Rabiu Shagari on a 26-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering.

The Nation

‘Kaduna Assembly to pass whistleblower, anticorruption bills next week’

The Kaduna State House of Assembly says it will pass the Whistleblower Protection Bill and the Anti-corruption Bill by next week, as part of commitment to open governance in the state.

Tribune

No-work, no-pay principle to apply during workers strike — FEC

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the implementation of the no-work, no pay principle when workers go on strike in the federal public service.

 

