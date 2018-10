Two persons have been trapped and nine rescued in a three-storey building that collapsed in Okpuno Otolo Nnewi, Anambra State, yesterday.

Guardian

The governing council of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) yesterday announced the indefinite suspension of the executive secretary, Prof. Yusuf Usman.

Daily Times

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Treasurer in Ekiti State, Moses Adeoye, has been killed by unknown gunmen on Wednesday night.

Leadership

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, on Thursday said that additional 945 megawatts of electricity would be added to the national grid before the end of the year.

Daily Trust

Nigerian governors said yesterday that they are not against an upward review of the minimum wage, but are still struggling to pay the current N18,000.

The Nation