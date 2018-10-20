Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 20th October

Vanguard



ALL Progressives Congress, APC, Governorship Candidate in Delta State for the 2019 gubernatorial elections, Chief Great Ogboru and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege representing Delta Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, yesterday, said there was no feud between them contrary to insinuation that they were at each other’s throat.

The Nation



There were indications last night that the trial of ex-Governor Ayodele Fayose at a Federal High Court may begin on Monday.The ex-governor is facing trial in connection with N1.299 billion and $5.3 million allegedly allocated to him by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) from N4.65 billion slush fund allegedly shared by ONSA.Ahead of the trial, Fayose may be relocated from Abuja to Lagos today.EFCC confirmed last night that Fayose has been served charges and trial notice.

ThisDay



Says Boko Haram will soon be history By Omololu Ogunmadein Abuja A President Muhammadu Buhari has praised his predecessor, former President Goodluck Jonathan for voluntarily conceding defeat to him after the 2015 presidential elections. Buhari, who poured encomiums on the former president at a dinner he hosted for Kannywood entertainers at the Presidential Villa, recently

Guardian



Professor Toyin Falola, one of Nigeria’s foremost Historians and currently the Jacob and Frances Sanger Mossiker Chair in the Humanities…

The Sun



Bunmi Ogunyale The Aree Musulumi of Iwo land, Alhaji Wahab Sikiru has lauded the All Progressive Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for securing the future of Osun State at the last gubernatorial elections, won by Mr. Gboyega Oyetol. Atanda said Tinubu set the state on a solid pedestal by ensuring continuity with

The Authority



The Ekiti State Governor Dr Kayode Fayemi said that his administration will priority to payment of…

Daily Times



Following an invitation to some Staff of Abia State Ministry of Finance by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abia State

Leadership



To the residents of Isikan in Akure, the Ondo State capital, a madman, simply identified as Dele, is a pathetic ‘psychiatric patient’ who only wandered around the streets in an insane manner without any noticeable destination. But on Tuesday, he was arrested by the eagle eye of the Quick Response Squad (QRS) of the Nigeria

Tribune



A fast-paced plot is unfolding in the Lagos State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to sack embattled Governor Akinwunmi Ambode before the expiration of his single term on 29 May, 2018, Saturday