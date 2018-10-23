Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 23rd October

Vanguard

Sanwo-Olu won’t disappoint Lagosians ‘ Razak

Former Lagos State Commissioner for Public Transportation and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Lanre Razak, has described the Lagos APC governorship candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as a public sector expert in manpower development and policy formulation with capacity to consolidate on the people-oriented policies and programmes of the state government.

ThisDay

In apparent response to growing public disapproval of the elbowing of Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, by political power brokers in the state

The Nation



Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaigners got a bloody nose yesterday.Nigerians should not return the party to power, an elder statesman said.Second Republic Governor of old Kaduna State Alhaji Balarabe Musa believes the country would be worse off if the main opposition party is allowed to come back.He said PDPs 16-year administration before 2015 brought misery and underdevelopment to Nigeria, adding that the party almost ruined the economy completely with massive corruption and plunder of reso

…

The Sun

Imo Women and youths in Imo State have accused the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, of being responsible for the botched primaries in the state. The women and youths, who marched and barricaded the roads in the state yesterday, accused Oshiomhole of impunity and high handedness, and vowed

Daily Times



The Federal Government has revealed plans to begin mop up of small arms and light weapons in seven states of the federation.

Daily Trust



Dr. Davidson Isibor Akhimien is the presidential candidate of the Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria (GDPN). In this interview, he speaks on his agenda for Nigeria. Excerpts: Don’t you think you are in a difficult terrain considering that both the APC and the PDP are fully in the race

Leadership



The Department of State Services ( DSS), has denied that five of its personnel aided Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to escape from his Umuahia home on Sept. 14, 2017. The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN ) reports that Kanu’s whereabouts was unknown, until he surfaced in Israel recently.

Tribune



The Minister of State for Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibril, said on Monday that the Federal Government was set to commence the clean -up of oil spills in Ogoni land. Jibril told the News Agency

Daily Independent

Tue, 23 Oct 2018

Osogbo The newly constituted Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Osun State yesterday began sitting on petitions and counter-petitions filed over the just concluded Osun State governorship election. It would be recalled that the first panel was disbanded and no reason was adduced for the action. But the new panel on Monday commenced sitting on the