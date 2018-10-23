Trending, Uncategorized

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 23rd October

Vanguard

Sanwo-Olu won’t disappoint Lagosians ‘ Razak

Former Lagos State Commissioner for Public Transportation and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Lanre Razak, has described the Lagos APC governorship candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as a public sector expert in manpower development and policy formulation with capacity to consolidate on the people-oriented policies and programmes of the state government.

ThisDay

Lagos Speaker: No Plan to Remove Ambode, for Now

In apparent response to growing public disapproval of the elbowing of Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, by political power brokers in the state

The Nation

Balarabe Musa to Nigerians: dont return PDP to power


Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaigners got a bloody nose yesterday.Nigerians should not return the party to power, an elder statesman said.Second Republic Governor of old Kaduna State Alhaji Balarabe Musa believes the country would be worse off if the main opposition party is allowed to come back.He said PDPs 16-year administration before 2015 brought misery and underdevelopment to Nigeria, adding that the party almost ruined the economy completely with massive corruption and plunder of reso

The Sun

Imo women, youths declare war on Oshiomhole

Imo Women and youths in Imo State have accused the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, of being responsible for the botched primaries in the state. The women and youths, who marched and barricaded the roads in the state yesterday, accused Oshiomhole of impunity and high handedness, and vowed

Daily Times

FG commences small arms mop up in 7 states


The Federal Government has revealed plans to begin mop up of small arms and light weapons in seven states of the federation.

Daily Trust

APC, PDP no more suited for presidency ‘ Akhimien


Dr. Davidson Isibor Akhimien is the presidential candidate of the Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria (GDPN). In this interview, he speaks on his agenda for Nigeria. Excerpts: Don’t you think you are in a difficult terrain considering that both the APC and the PDP are fully in the race

Leadership

DSS Denies Aiding Kanu’s Escape


The Department of State Services ( DSS), has denied that five of its personnel aided Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to escape from his Umuahia home on Sept. 14, 2017. The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN ) reports that Kanu’s whereabouts was unknown, until he surfaced in Israel recently.

Tribune

FG set to commence clean-up of Ogoni oil spill ‘Minister


The Minister of State for Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibril, said on Monday that the Federal Government was set to commence the clean -up of oil spills in Ogoni land. Jibril told the News Agency

Daily Independent

Osun Guber Election Tribunal Begins Sitting In Osogbo

Tue, 23 Oct 2018
Osogbo The newly constituted Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Osun State yesterday began sitting on petitions and counter-petitions filed over the just concluded Osun State governorship election. It would be recalled that the first panel was disbanded and no reason was adduced for the action. But the new panel on Monday commenced sitting on the

Tags

You may also like

Professional wrestler Roman Reigns gives up his Universal Championship title due to leukemia

All The Women In The Ooni Of Ife’s Life

Identical twins girls become brothers after transitioning

Alex Iwobi hands his dad a surprise gift after winning Man of the Match award against Leicester (Video)

NEW MUSIC: EFE – 6pack (Prod. Kayce)

Nigeria’s unemployment rate is not mere statistics, its human – Oby Ezekwesili

You got it all wrong! Southeast leaders didn’t oppose my emergence as Atiku’s running mate – Peter Obi

You may leave if you have another country – Buhari

Its Buhari not religious leaders that stops you from sacking corrupt officials – Omokri to Osinbajo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *