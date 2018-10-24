Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th October

Vanguard
We’ll campaign heavily for Buhari, Sanwo-Olu – Ambode
Thisday
Atiku Describes Lai Mohammed as APC’s Priest of Lies
The Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation (APCO) has described the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, as the high priest of the All Progressives Congress (APC) cult of liars.
The Sun
Ekiti Assembly to probe Fayose’s N10bn supplementary budget
Ekiti State House of Assembly has set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the passage of a N10 billion supplementary budget by some members of the House during the twilight of the administration of the immediate past administration of Ayodele Fayose.
Daily Times
No cause for worry over Nnamdi Kanu’s outburst, says Presidency
Leadership
2019: Gov Okowa Challenges Opponents To Debate
Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has challenged his opponents to a debate, stating that his opponents visit the state only at periods of elections.
Daily Trust
Pro-Oshiomhole protesters accuse APC govs of sabotaging Buhari
Some members of the APC yesterday besieged the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, expressing support for Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, President Muhammadu Buhari and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
The Nation
Amosun, Akeredolu, Fayemi, Bindow: no plot against Buhari
FOUR governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday defended their integrity after being accused by a pro-Buhari Campaign group of working against the President’s re-election and plotting National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole’s ouster.