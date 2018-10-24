Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th October

Vanguard

We’ll campaign heavily for Buhari, Sanwo-Olu – Ambode

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has said that he would rally heavy support to ensure that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, party, Babajide Sanwo-Olu whose coming has denied him a second term in office under APC wins the coming election in the state.

Thisday

Atiku Describes Lai Mohammed as APC’s Priest of Lies

The Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation (APCO) has described the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, as the high priest of the All Progressives Congress (APC) cult of liars.

The Sun

Ekiti Assembly to probe Fayose’s N10bn supplementary budget

Ekiti State House of Assembly has set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the passage of a N10 billion supplementary budget by some members of the House during the twilight of the administration of the immediate past administration of Ayodele Fayose.

Daily Times

No cause for worry over Nnamdi Kanu’s outburst, says Presidency

The Presidency has restated that Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari is strong enough to defend its territory against any threat, assuring all Nigerians that there is no reason to worry about the hollow outburst by Nnamdi Kanu – the disputed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on returning to the country “with hell.’’

Leadership

2019: Gov Okowa Challenges Opponents To Debate

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has challenged his opponents to a debate, stating that his opponents visit the state only at periods of elections.

Daily Trust

Pro-Oshiomhole protesters accuse APC govs of sabotaging Buhari

Some members of the APC yesterday besieged the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, expressing support for Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, President Muhammadu Buhari and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Nation

Amosun, Akeredolu, Fayemi, Bindow: no plot against Buhari

FOUR governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday defended their integrity after being accused by a pro-Buhari Campaign group of working against the President’s re-election and plotting National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole’s ouster.

 

