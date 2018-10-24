Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th October

Vanguard

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has said that he would rally heavy support to ensure that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, party, Babajide Sanwo-Olu whose coming has denied him a second term in office under APC wins the coming election in the state.

Thisday

The Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation (APCO) has described the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, as the high priest of the All Progressives Congress (APC) cult of liars.

The Sun

Ekiti State House of Assembly has set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the passage of a N10 billion supplementary budget by some members of the House during the twilight of the administration of the immediate past administration of Ayodele Fayose.

Daily Times