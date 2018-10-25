Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th October

Daily Trust

Ladies desirous of marrying the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, might have been duped by fraudsters who gave them assurances of facilitating the marriage with the monarch.

The Nation

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi took further steps yesterday to revoke collection of illegal levies and fees in public primary and secondary schools.

Tribune

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday said the combination of its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, former governor Peter Obi has been well-received by Nigerians across the board, contrary to spurious publications allegedly being sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC).