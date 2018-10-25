Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th October

Daily Trust
Fraudsters duping ladies desirous of marrying me – Ooni
Ladies desirous of marrying the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, might have been duped by fraudsters who gave them assurances of facilitating the marriage with the monarch.
The Nation
Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi took further steps yesterday to revoke collection of illegal levies and fees in public primary and secondary schools.
Tribune
PDP blasts APC over fabrications against Atiku, Obi
Leadership
PDP Senator Defects To APC
The Senate plenary was yesterday thrown into jubilation when the Senator representing Rivers West, Osinakachukwu Ideozu, defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The defection of the lawmaker has pulled down the number of PDP senators to 48 while moving up the number of APC in Senate to 57. Before now, of 109 senators, APC had 56 members, PDP got 49 while other political parties have 4 senators respectively.