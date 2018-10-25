Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th October

Daily Trust

Fraudsters duping ladies desirous of marrying me – Ooni

Ladies desirous of marrying the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, might have been duped by fraudsters who gave them assurances of facilitating the marriage with the monarch.

The Nation

Fayemi signs Executive Order stopping illegal school fees, levies

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi took further steps yesterday to revoke collection of illegal levies and fees in public primary and secondary schools.

Tribune

PDP blasts APC over fabrications against Atiku, Obi

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday said the combination of its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, former governor Peter Obi has been well-received by Nigerians across the board, contrary to spurious publications allegedly being sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Leadership

PDP Senator Defects To APC

The Senate plenary was yesterday thrown into jubilation when the Senator representing Rivers West, Osinakachukwu Ideozu, defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The defection of the lawmaker has pulled down the number of PDP senators to 48 while moving up the number of APC in Senate to 57. Before now, of 109 senators, APC had 56 members, PDP got 49 while other political parties have 4 senators respectively.

Daily Times

PDP still has no confidence in INEC, Secondus tells EU

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said that the party’s lack of confidence in the activities of the Independent National Commission (INEC) has not changed and is even getting deeper.

Guardian

Ekiti Election Tribunal: Witness disowns petitioner’s exhibit

A witness to the petitioners at the Ekiti Election Tribunal, sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday disowned an exhibit tendered and urged the tribunal not to use it.

The Sun

2019 elections’ll be ‘war’ in Enugu -Ex-gov Chime

Former Enugu State governor, Sullivan Chime, has said the 2019 general elections will be ‘war’ in the state, because his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is ready to square it up with the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

