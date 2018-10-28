Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 28th October

Vanguard

Police disagree with Ekiti Deputy Speaker on ‘severe’ attack on lawmaker


Amember of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Michael Adedeji, who was attacked along Ado-Akure Road on Friday , is responding to treatment in hospital.

The Nation

Enugu APC chairman escapes assassination


The Enugu state chairman of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Dr. Ben Nwoye, escaped death by whiskers in the early hours of Saturday, as heavily armed suspected assassins invaded his Enugu residence.According to Nwoye, the hoodlums, who gained entrance into the compound at about 2:15 am, shot one of the police officers attached to him, Mr. Gerald Eke, on the head, and took away his official riffle.

ThisDay

Why Atiku’s Peter Obi Pick Divided South-east

It has emerged that the immediate pushback by South-east leaders against the choice of their kinsman, Mr. Peter Obi, as running mate to the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was due to an alleged multiplicity of persons promised the

Guardian

2023 presidency Fashola can’t decide our fate —Ndigbo

Not minding the discordant tunes being played by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and scheming regarding which geopolitical zone would produce the president in 2023, mainstream Ndigbo appear unperturbed. They insist they would decide their fate.

The Sun

2019: Igbo weigh Buhari, Atiku options


The Igbo presidency project has continued to generate heated debates, leading to disagreements among the Igbo even among the leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Daily Times

 

2019: Buhari’s Certificate Saga, Unnessary Plot By PDP To Divert Attention From Issues — NDF

The National Democratic Front (NDF) has described the recent dust being raised on the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Certificate saga as “unnecessary and a needless campaign of calumny” by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to divert attention from the issues affecting the country.

Daily Trust

How Lagos assembly is caging Ambode with impeachment threat


Governor powerless against Tinubu-backed commissioners, aides Once addressed by his colleagues as Nigeria’s ‘Governor-General’, Akinwunmi Ambode, the Lagos State Governor, has however been enmeshed in political battle of his life that not only cost him a returned ticket for second term in office but currently threatens to sweep him out of office before May 29

Leadership

PDP Youth Begins Door-to-door Campaign For Atiku


The Youth Wing of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday unveiled strategic plans to ensure a door-to-door campaign to foster the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 general election. The youth under the umbrella of PDP Youth Alliance held a cordinators’ summit in Abuja yesterday. The youths were drawn from the 36 states

Tribune

Stop attacking Osinbajo, Osoba, Tinubu-Ogun West APC elders  warn Amosun

SOME elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun West have warned the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, over unguarded comments on the persons of the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; the former governors of Ogun and Lagos States, Chief Olusegun Osoba and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, over happenings in the state chapter of the party.

