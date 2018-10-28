Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 28th October

Vanguard
Police disagree with Ekiti Deputy Speaker on ‘severe’ attack on lawmaker
Amember of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Michael Adedeji, who was attacked along Ado-Akure Road on Friday , is responding to treatment in hospital.
The Nation
Enugu APC chairman escapes assassination
The Enugu state chairman of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Dr. Ben Nwoye, escaped death by whiskers in the early hours of Saturday, as heavily armed suspected assassins invaded his Enugu residence.According to Nwoye, the hoodlums, who gained entrance into the compound at about 2:15 am, shot one of the police officers attached to him, Mr. Gerald Eke, on the head, and took away his official riffle.
ThisDay
Why Atiku’s Peter Obi Pick Divided South-east
It has emerged that the immediate pushback by South-east leaders against the choice of their kinsman, Mr. Peter Obi, as running mate to the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was due to an alleged multiplicity of persons promised the
Guardian
2023 presidency Fashola can’t decide our fate —Ndigbo
Not minding the discordant tunes being played by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and scheming regarding which geopolitical zone would produce the president in 2023, mainstream Ndigbo appear unperturbed. They insist they would decide their fate.
The Sun
2019: Igbo weigh Buhari, Atiku options
The Igbo presidency project has continued to generate heated debates, leading to disagreements among the Igbo even among the leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo
Daily Times
2019: Buhari’s Certificate Saga, Unnessary Plot By PDP To Divert Attention From Issues — NDF
The National Democratic Front (NDF) has described the recent dust being raised on the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Certificate saga as “unnecessary and a needless campaign of calumny” by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to divert attention from the issues affecting the country.
Daily Trust
How Lagos assembly is caging Ambode with impeachment threat
Governor powerless against Tinubu-backed commissioners, aides Once addressed by his colleagues as Nigeria’s ‘Governor-General’, Akinwunmi Ambode, the Lagos State Governor, has however been enmeshed in political battle of his life that not only cost him a returned ticket for second term in office but currently threatens to sweep him out of office before May 29
Leadership
PDP Youth Begins Door-to-door Campaign For Atiku
The Youth Wing of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday unveiled strategic plans to ensure a door-to-door campaign to foster the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 general election. The youth under the umbrella of PDP Youth Alliance held a cordinators’ summit in Abuja yesterday. The youths were drawn from the 36 states
Tribune
Stop attacking Osinbajo, Osoba, Tinubu-Ogun West APC elders warn Amosun
SOME elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun West have warned the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, over unguarded comments on the persons of the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; the former governors of Ogun and Lagos States, Chief Olusegun Osoba and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, over happenings in the state chapter of the party.