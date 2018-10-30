Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 30th October

Vanguard



Human rights activist and renowned lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has said that Nigeria is the only oil producing country in the world that does not know how much oil she produces.

The Nation



A police officer has been arrested for allegedly shooting a commercial bus driver over N50 bribe.The incident occurred at Isuaniocha in Awka North Council Area of Anambra State.The victim, Udoka Ezeme, was reportedly shot about 1:30pm at a police checkpoint in the area.The Nation learnt that the victim was accosted by policemen at the junction while conveying passengers from Mgbakwu to Unizik tempsite.

ThisDay

Members of the organised labour Tuesday began series of actions aimed at drawing public attention to the lingering negotiations on new national minimum wage. In Abuja, Labour held a rally from where workers poured into the streets to protest against the delay by the Federal Government in approving the proposed

The Sun

Air traffic controllers in Nigeria have raised the alarm over the collapse of radio communication equipment in some of the country’s airports, saying the trend poses threat to air safety. President of the National Airtraffic Communicators Association of Nigeria (NACAN), Mr. Nkambo George, who disclosed this said the malfunction of it…

The Authority



The Young Christian Forum (YCF), Abuja chapter, has condemned activities of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, otherwise known as Shiites…

Daily Times



Nigeria has left that era in which democratic norms are brazenly subverted, with votes awarded to those favoured by the authorities, and the short-changed

Daily Trust



The Presidency has described as absolute disgraceful and diversionary, attempts by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to challenge the authenticity of President Muhammadu Buhari’s West African School Certificate (WASC) in the court. Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said this in a statement in Abuja.

Tribune



THE Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, says President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC), are fully committed to the well-being, welfare and safety of Nigerian youths.