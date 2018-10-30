Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 30th October

Vanguard

Nigeria only country ignorant of oil she produces yearly ‘ Falana


Human rights activist and renowned lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has said that Nigeria is the only oil producing country in the world that does not know how much oil she produces.

The Nation

Policeman arrested for allegedly shooting driver


A police officer has been arrested for allegedly shooting a commercial bus driver over N50 bribe.The incident occurred at Isuaniocha in Awka North Council Area of Anambra State.The victim, Udoka Ezeme, was reportedly shot about 1:30pm at a police checkpoint in the area.The Nation learnt that the victim was accosted by policemen at the junction while conveying passengers from Mgbakwu to Unizik tempsite.

ThisDay

Labour Protests in Abuja over Minimum Wage

Members of the organised labour Tuesday began series of actions aimed at drawing public attention to the lingering negotiations on new national minimum wage. In Abuja, Labour held a rally from where workers poured into the streets to protest against the delay by the Federal Government in approving the proposed

The Sun

Aviation: Nigeria’s control towers suffer radio malfunction

Air traffic controllers in Nigeria have raised the alarm over the collapse of radio communication equipment in some of the country’s airports, saying the trend poses threat to air safety. President of the National Airtraffic Communicators Association of Nigeria (NACAN), Mr. Nkambo George, who disclosed this said the malfunction of it

The Authority

Shi’ites vs Army: Christian group tells Nigerian govt, others to call IMN to order


The Young Christian Forum (YCF), Abuja chapter, has condemned activities of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, otherwise known as Shiites…

Daily Times

Era of awarding votes at elections is gone Buhari


Nigeria has left that era in which democratic norms are brazenly subverted, with votes awarded to those favoured by the authorities, and the short-changed

Daily Trust

Certificate: Your acts absolutely disgraceful ‘ Presidency berates PDP


The Presidency has described as absolute disgraceful and diversionary, attempts by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to challenge the authenticity of President Muhammadu Buhari’s West African School Certificate (WASC) in the court. Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said this in a statement in Abuja.

Tribune

APC govt is committed to overall well being of Nigerian youths ‘ Senator Wamakko


THE Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, says President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC), are fully committed to the well-being, welfare and safety of Nigerian youths.

Tags

You may also like

“You tie smelly wrapper, yet you want doggie style from your husband” – Vlogger, Sade Ebonylips calls out dirty Nigerian ladies

Airtel now has the widest 4G coverage in Nigeria – Ogunsanya

Goodluck Jonathan, the last democrat to rule Nigeria – Fayose

Nigerian army now into habit of killing peaceful protesting youths – Fani Kayode

The success of Atiku’s private business is dependent on Nigeria’s commonwealth – Oby Ezekwesili

Join Style Director, Nikki Ogunnaike as she discusses “Diversity in Fashion” during her Masterclass at the 2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend

Presidency reacts to PDP going to court over Buhari’s WASC

When I become president, no world leader will call me ‘lifeless and dishonest’

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu makes shocking revealation about APC/PDP on Israeli national TV

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *