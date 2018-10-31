Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 31st October

Vanguard
No minimum wage, No vote in 2019 ‘ C-River NLC declares
CALABAR’ LEADERSHIP of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in Cross River State, yesterday, called on workers to embark on a protest across the state to demand the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage for workers.
Fed Govt charges Uzodinma, Oduah with non-declaration of assets
THE Federal Government has filed charges against Senators Hope Uzodinma and Stella Oduah, accusing them of failing to declare their assets.The charges, of two counts each, were filed before the Federal High Court, Abuja by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) in the name of the Federal Government.It was learnt yesterday that the one with Oduah as defendant has been assigned to Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu.
Senator Adeleke Arraigned, Released on Personal Recognizance
Trial begins Dec.17 By Alex Enumah in Abuja Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the recent Osun State governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, was arraigned on Wednesday and granted bail on personal recognizance by the Abuja division of the Federal High Court. Senator Adeleke, his brother, Sikiru Adeleke, and three others were arraigned on a
Buhari’s government is corrupt -Ezwkwesili
2019: UN visits INEC, pledges support to Nigeria
The United Nations has pledged to support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a free, fair and credible 2019 general elections. Special Representative of the UN Seccretary General, Mohammed Ibn Chambas, who led the delegation, reminded the commission that the rest of the world are looking forward towards a peaceful
Anti-graft war hits Senate: FG drags Senators Uzodinma, Stella Oduah to court
Charges Uzondinma APC, Oduah PDP with non- declaration of assets The anti-graft war has landed in the Senate as the Federal Government has filed criminal
Buhari will get fewer votes in North in 2019 ‘ Shekarau
A former governor of Kano State, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, said yesterday that President Muhammadu Buhari will win the majority votes in the North but will not garner as much votes as he did in 2015. Shekarau said his prediction was premised on the strength of the opposition PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar who also hails from
PMB Salutes Oba Of Lagos On 75th Birthday
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday felicitated with the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Babatunde Akiolu, on his 75th birthday, saying the government remains proud of his contributions to Nigeria’s development. According to a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, In a telephone conversation, President Buhari commended the royal father’s courage and unwavering commitment to the unity
BREAKING: 36 state governors settle for N22,500 as new minimum wage
The governors of the 36 states of Nigeria have agreed to pay N22,500 as the new minimum wage to workers. The governors, under the auspices of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF)came up with the decision in