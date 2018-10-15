Uncategorized

Nigerian recording artist Olamide Signs Picazo’s Friend Yomiblaze To YBNL

Barely 24 hours Olamide signed Picazo, he has signed his friend too, Yomiblaze, another blazing young rapper to the YBNL squad.

The newly signed rapper Yomiblaze is a friend to Picazo who was signed yesterday.

Both Yomiblaze and Picazo have been making video freestyles to popular songs on social media which eventually blew up in the past week.

Just like Picazo, Olamide brought in Yomiblaze and offered him a contract too.

In Olamide post on Instagram, the street ambassador welcomed him, saying;

welcome to YBNL 😈 never walk alone 🔥 ishè Liverpool FC

See post below;

