Nigerian songwriter Omawumi calls President Buhari an ‘incompetent old man’ (Video)

Nigerian singer-songwriter and actress of Itsekiri ethnicity Omawumi Megbele known by her stage name Omawumi who performed at Felabration, took a swipe at President Buhari and Atiku Abubakar who are the presidential candidates of the two major parties in Nigeria.

Omawumi a brand ambassador for Globacom, Konga.com and Malta Guinness who was admonishing her fans at the concert, told them to do the right thing even though the two major parties have an incompetent old man and someone who is somehow corrupt as their Presidential candidates.

Here is the video below;

Omawumi has a special message for Nigerians and Two elderly Presidential Aspirants from the top 2 Parties pic.twitter.com/Ea8uZ80jRG — Femi Factor (@iamfemifactor) October 19, 2018

This is coming days after Yemi Alade slammed President Buhari, who she described as heartless. In her tweet, Yemi talked about bad roads, poor educational system and other problems Nigeria is facing currently, yet politicians still want the masses to vote for them.

She tweeted:

“Nigeria ……. why are our leaders soooo heartless @MBuhari …… the roads are bad, hospitals are bad, education is bad. We put in our best to create jobs for the people in our industry with no support structure. Now you want us to vote?”