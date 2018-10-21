Uncategorized

Nigerian songwriter Omawumi calls President Buhari an ‘incompetent old man’ (Video)

Nigerian singer-songwriter and actress of Itsekiri ethnicity Omawumi Megbele known by her stage name Omawumi who performed at Felabration, took a swipe at President Buhari and Atiku Abubakar who are the presidential candidates of the two major parties in Nigeria.

Omawumi a brand ambassador for Globacom, Konga.com and Malta Guinness who was admonishing her fans at the concert, told them to do the right thing even though the two major parties have an incompetent old man and someone who is somehow corrupt as their Presidential candidates.

Here is the video below;

This is coming days after Yemi Alade slammed President Buhari, who she described as heartless. In her tweet, Yemi talked about bad roads, poor educational system and other problems Nigeria is facing currently, yet politicians still want the masses to vote for them.

She tweeted:

“Nigeria ……. why are our leaders soooo heartless @MBuhari …… the roads are bad, hospitals are bad, education is bad. We put in our best to create jobs for the people in our industry with no support structure. Now you want us to vote?”

Tags

You may also like

‘They said Buhari is change, but Atiku is bureau de change’ – Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka

Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi & his wife Sandra welcome their second child

“Real men do one round & sleep, but the jobless ones will hit it overnight – Pat Ugwu

‘When I got my eviction from Big Brother Naija, it felt like a gush of fresh air’ – Bambam

Studying law as 5th degree not a big deal – Kanayo O. Kanayo

Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife says his new wife never stepped on blood, gives clarification

Presidential aspirant Eunice Atuejide reacts to Nnamdi Kanu’s re-emergence in Israel

Davido & Chioma are truly in love with each other and nothing can shake them – Friends

Toyin Lawani speaks on how hurt she was when Bobrisky & others she has helped turned their backs against her (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *