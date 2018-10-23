Uncategorized

Nigerians can’t stop talking as DJ Cuppy bags award as the artiste of the year at the Lagos Merit Award

Popular female musician Florence Otedola whose stage name is known as DJ Cuppy has been given an illustrious award in Lagos. The artist who was full of gratitude took to announcing her win.

This she did by posting a picture of her newly gotten award on both her Instagram and Twitter. The award was given her at the Lagos Merit Award by the ministry of the state concerned with youth development.

The ministry rightly called the Lagos Ministry for Youth and Social Development awarded the beautiful female musician as the artist of the year.

Although the plague was awarded her on September 7, DJ Cuppy took to sharing the picture of it only recently. She added these grateful words:

“Another award, thank you jesus! What a year it’s been for me! Happy sunday! “

The lovely singer and daughter of Femi Otedola, who is one of the wealthiest man in the country, only recently released two singers that are trending and wowing her fans.

This and many more youthful achievements of the lady must have led to her bagging the award.

Acknowledging the impact she has had on the youths in her 25 years of living, DJ Cuppy wrote a caption that embodies this and also expressed gratitude to the event organisers for the recognition.

“As a 25 year old Nigerian, the youth are always my priority! Thank you to Lagos state for this tremendous honour! “

Many Nigerians have reacted to the recent win of DJ Cuppy. While some of them were very much excited that she had won the award, other people made several demeaning remarks about the award given to her.

Some people were insistent that she got the award based on the influence of her father.

In any case, DJ Cuppy has been highly celebrated and many have wished her many more wins.

See some reactions below:

Tags

You may also like

Professional wrestler Roman Reigns gives up his Universal Championship title due to leukemia

All The Women In The Ooni Of Ife’s Life

Identical twins girls become brothers after transitioning

Alex Iwobi hands his dad a surprise gift after winning Man of the Match award against Leicester (Video)

NEW MUSIC: EFE – 6pack (Prod. Kayce)

Actor, Alexx Ekubo & his girlfriend Fancy Acholonu play love on Instagram

Mavado comes under heavy backlash after portraying himself as God

I have forgotten how it feels to be a single mom – Waje

Here’s why Buhari will be visiting Lagos today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *