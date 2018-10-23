Nigerians can’t stop talking as DJ Cuppy bags award as the artiste of the year at the Lagos Merit Award

Popular female musician Florence Otedola whose stage name is known as DJ Cuppy has been given an illustrious award in Lagos. The artist who was full of gratitude took to announcing her win.

This she did by posting a picture of her newly gotten award on both her Instagram and Twitter. The award was given her at the Lagos Merit Award by the ministry of the state concerned with youth development.

The ministry rightly called the Lagos Ministry for Youth and Social Development awarded the beautiful female musician as the artist of the year.

Although the plague was awarded her on September 7, DJ Cuppy took to sharing the picture of it only recently. She added these grateful words:

“Another award, thank you jesus! What a year it’s been for me! Happy sunday! “

The lovely singer and daughter of Femi Otedola, who is one of the wealthiest man in the country, only recently released two singers that are trending and wowing her fans.

This and many more youthful achievements of the lady must have led to her bagging the award.

Acknowledging the impact she has had on the youths in her 25 years of living, DJ Cuppy wrote a caption that embodies this and also expressed gratitude to the event organisers for the recognition.

“As a 25 year old Nigerian, the youth are always my priority! Thank you to Lagos state for this tremendous honour! “

As a 25 year old Nigerian, the youth are ALWAYS my priority! Thank you to Lagos State for this tremendous honour! 🏆 #CuppyOnAMission #ToCuppyThisTune pic.twitter.com/RzO6x54G16 — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) October 21, 2018

Many Nigerians have reacted to the recent win of DJ Cuppy. While some of them were very much excited that she had won the award, other people made several demeaning remarks about the award given to her.

Some people were insistent that she got the award based on the influence of her father.

In any case, DJ Cuppy has been highly celebrated and many have wished her many more wins.

See some reactions below:

I’ll like to suggest that with limited resources at your disposal, you create a source of database for the youth to register on & use that information to champion your cause & those of the youth for sustainable development. Use your brand power & influence — Babarotimi Vaughan (@RotimiVaughan) October 21, 2018

Them the look for to link up with your father say na “Artist of the year”😁 — Super〽ega🐲👑 (@SupaMegaVersh) October 22, 2018