Nigerians fume, as Buhari fails again to tender WAEC certificate to INEC

President Muhammadu Buhari has again, failed to submit his academic credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. Buhari, who will be re contesting the 2019, presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, revealed via an affidavit that his certificate is with the Nigerian army.

In Nigeria, it is required that a candidate who is contesting for an elective position must meet the education requirement for the position. However, rather than tender his highest qualification, Buhari told INEC that his credentials are with the Secretary of the Military Board in the affidavit, he swore.

This has sparked a hive of reactions among Nigerians, as they have continued to query the president for giving such an excuse, even though he claims to be fighting corruption.

