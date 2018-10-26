Nigerians fume, as Buhari fails again to tender WAEC certificate to INEC

President Muhammadu Buhari has again, failed to submit his academic credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. Buhari, who will be re contesting the 2019, presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, revealed via an affidavit that his certificate is with the Nigerian army.

In Nigeria, it is required that a candidate who is contesting for an elective position must meet the education requirement for the position. However, rather than tender his highest qualification, Buhari told INEC that his credentials are with the Secretary of the Military Board in the affidavit, he swore.

This has sparked a hive of reactions among Nigerians, as they have continued to query the president for giving such an excuse, even though he claims to be fighting corruption.

See reactions

This thing Buhari is doing and walking away with- one day we will all see it in much clearer terms- if INEC is demanding for WAEC, why can’t Buhari approach WAEC for a reissue ? Why does he keep telling that BS story about the military? It is the silliest narrative ever out there — Khaleesi (@AbangMercy) October 26, 2018

President Buhari can order "this and that" in Nigeria but cannot order the Nigerian Military to release his WAEC certificate. We all go dey alright Las Las. — H E N R Y (@onos_147) October 26, 2018

"Where illegality is not punished, there is no incentive for morality". @MBuhari has to desist from this blatant fraud & stubbornness and produce his WAEC to @inecnigeria in line with the Laws of the land. Leaders have to uphold exemplary standard for the younger generation. — JSP (@Engr_Sambass) October 26, 2018

@inecnigeria do you have any staff working for u who applied without a WAEC,NECO or equivalent of these certificates like Buhari ? Why must you admit a candidate who is obviously not qualified with a mere affidavit to contest for a top job like President? — Blackgod (@kingikemefuna66) October 26, 2018

I thought it is WAEC that issues certificate, pls help me understand. Does Nigerian Army have a WAEC department within it's structure? 🤷 — Melissa (@Melissa3xALady) October 26, 2018

We can't insist that @mbuhari produces his WAEC certificate because if we do, his bloodthirsty supporters might unleash violence on the rest of us. Wow. — Ose Anenih (@Papadonkee) October 26, 2018