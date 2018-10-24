Nigerians have received our presidential candidate and his running mate, well – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Nigerians have received its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Peter Obi, well.

The opposition party said this, in a statement on Wednesday. According to the party, regardless of the spurious attacks sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC), it’s candidates have been warmly received by Nigerians.

The party said it is aware that the ruling party has paid billions of naira to hack writers, to write damning publications against its candidates.

See full statement below

The combination of our Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, former governor Peter Obi has been well-received by Nigerians across board, contrary to spurious publications being sponsored by the failed and discredited All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC, and the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency have resorted to attacking our VP candidate and trying to create the impression that he is not well received in some parts of the country ,after their failed attempt to stop the emergence of Atiku as our Presidential candidate,

We are aware of how the APC has paid millions of naira to hack writers to spin negative narratives in order to create an impression of an imaginary disagreement among our leaders and members across the divides, who have since aligned with the Atiku/Obi ticket.

Therefore, the unrelenting resort to fabrications and personal attacks against our candidates by the Buhari Presidency and APC instead of presenting their claimed achievements and programmes to Nigerians, confirms that they have nothing more to offer Nigerians