Nigerians react after former BBNaija Housemates, Comedian Deeone & Ifu ennada finally settle their ongoing rift

The ongoing fight between two former Big Brother Housemates, Comedian Deeone and Ifuennada finally came to an end, after the comedian posted a photo of Ifuennada holding her products with the caption:

‘No matter the misunderstanding you still remain my friend, let bygone be bygone 😂 you can now call me 😘 #LetLoveLead #ByTheWayYourProductsAreAmazing’

Responding to the post, Ifu Ennada took to her IG handle to make a video saying she has also forgiven Deeone. She then begged her fans to forgive him as well and stomp his upcoming show in Abuja.

She wrote:

My final thoughts on @comediandeeone —

I’m not very happy tonight…please try to leave only positive comments. —

Concerned Nigerians took to Deeone’s comment section to shade the comedian, some saying that it was after all scripted and a cheap publicity stunt to garner more followers, another said Deeone is looking for fame, as he has totally been forgotten by Nigerians.

See the comments below:




