Nigeria’s unemployment rate is not mere statistics, its human – Oby Ezekwesili

Allied Congress Party of Nigeria(ACPN) presidential candidate, Oby Ezekwesili has said if elected as President in 2019, she would tackle the ‘troubling rate of unemployment’ in Nigeria.

According to the former vice President of the World Bank, the rate of unemployment in Nigeria is not mere statistics but it is real and human.

The former education minister assured Nigerians of fixing the time bomb, if she’s elected in 2019.

The troubling rate of unemployment in our Land is not mere Statistics. It is Human. It is in the huge number of young men who just rushed forward to get some money from me at the Airport.
#Hope2019 shall FIX this time-bomb.
No stories. Just brilliantly run the Economy for JOBS.

She shared a chart of Nigeria’s unemployment rate below

