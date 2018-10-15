Nina finally opens up on her fall out with Toyin Lawani

BBN’s Nina has finally addressed the issue between her and her benefactor, Toyin Lawani.

She revealed that the fashion designer did not unfollower her but blocked her on IG and that she has every right to be angry with her.

Taking to her instastory, the reality star wrote;

“Hi everyone one, it has gotten to my notice that people are speculating that I unfollowed my big sister “Tiannah” that is so untrue.

My big sister Tiannah has every right to be angry at some of my actions sometimes, that makes us human. The connect between me and Tiannah is still very cool and I want everyone to respect that. Thank you all and thank you Team Nina”,

she wrote.