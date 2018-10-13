Uncategorized

Nina follows her in-house romance interest Miracle again on IG, says she has forgiven him

Big Brother Naija star, Nina who appeared on a Insta-live video with her in-house romance interest, Miracle, has disclosed that she has forgiven him.

Nina who was ‘dumped’ by Miracle in a viral post he shared weeks ago on Instagram, is now also following the reality show winner on Instagram. She was heard saying in the video;

I feel we should forgive him. Everyone should forgive him.

Recall that Nina had written;

Hello my wonderful family. my management just drew my attention to my social media community rivalry and insisted I address it. Abà I beg make Una take am easy, Nina is a nice girl with a beautiful soul and should be treated with respectful courtesy. Because nobody should be subjected to negativity male or female. I also have a sister, a mother and beautiful cousins and I wish the public respect their space and treat them as strong and capable individual women with equal opportunities as men…

My point is; neither me nor Nina, I believe has ever publicly or in private told anyone we are in love and are dating. We were involved in the house and remained friends since then. We are young people with prospect and have dedicated our time in building our future not concentrated in relationship. So please (I beg) kindly don’t subject us to an undue imaginary relationship. I keep respecting and love you all for your kind support and understanding. God bless




