Uncategorized

Nina strikes a pose with her Mother & Sisters as she celebrates her Mother’s birthday (Photos)

BBN’s Nina Chinonso Onyenobi has just taken to her instagram page to share a photo she took with he mother as she celebrates her mother’s birthday.

Still in the photo, we could see her sisters too and they all appear to share a striking resemblance.

She dropped the short note below to appreciate her mother:

“Happy birthday mummy

I wish you more life, happiness ,joy , wisdom and understanding

Thank you For believing in me

Thank you for everything you have done for me

I love you mummy, we all love you”

See photos below;




Tags

You may also like

Curvy model, Sanchi causes an uproar with her enormous behind (Photos)

”Buhari has shown, in words and deeds that he is unfit to govern” – Dino Melaye tweets

“All relationships go through hell” – IK Ogbonna reacts after his wife yanked off her wedding ring

Nigerian man wins a Spicy Food Challenge in faraway China

Nollywood actress, Peggy Ovire shares adorable photos as she celebrates her birthday (Photos)

Watch moment Davido declared his uncle, Senator Adeleke ‘Governor’ Of Osun state at felabration (Video)

Bobrisky advise to all ladies who attend all parties just to hookup with the ‘big boys’

Religious leaders visit President Buhari just to take photographs – Pastor Tunde Bakare

Anthony Joshua has left many people shocked over the combination of food he eats in 24 hours

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *