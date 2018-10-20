Nnamdi Kanu To Hold World Press Conference On Sunday

A lawyer, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who heads the legal team of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, said on Saturday that he has spoken with his client after a video clip of the IPOB leader praying in Jerusalem surfaced on the internet on Friday.

Ejiofor, in a statement on Saturday, confirmed that Kanu would address the public in a world press conference to be beamed live on Sunday to narrate “the shocking tale of how he made it alive”.

This came ahead of the November 14 scheduled for hearing in Kanu’s trial before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe and others who stood bail sureties for the IPOB leader in April last year, are expected to return to the court presided by Justice Binta Nyako to show cause why they should not be made to lose their N100m bail bonds which they entered into to secure Kanu’s bail, if they are unable to produce the IPOB leader.

Also, a former Governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, whom Ejiofor had caused to be summoned by the court for insisting that Kanu had escaped to London, is also expected in court at the next hearing date.

Kanu was being prosecuted by the Federal Government before the Federal High Court in Abuja before he went missing on September 14, 2017 following a military invasion of his home in Afara-Ukwu in Umuahia, Abia State.

The military invasion took place during the last year’s ‘Operation Python Dance II’ staged by the military to quell the agitation for the cessation of Republic of Biafra from Nigeria.

IPOB, had through a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, confirmed on Friday that the person seen in the video was its leader at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem, where he joined other faithful to offer prayers.