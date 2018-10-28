“No sensible politician can ignore entertainers; if you do, you do so at your own risk” – Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, on Friday, re-emphasised importance of entertainment industry to Nigeria’s economic growth, assuring that the sector would continue to enjoy support to maximise its potentials, Guardian reports.

The duo spoke at an event organised for entertainers and tagged ‘An Evening with the Vice President’, held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, which was attended by scores of entertainers, including actors, comedians and musicians.

Osinbajo reassured stakeholders in the entertainment industry of Federal Government’s commitment to support them to enhance national growth and development.

“No sensible politician can ignore entertainers; if you do, you do so at your own risk. Entertainers also cannot ignore politicians; it is impossible. If you do, you do so at your own peril.

“Already, there is a lot going on. Your industry has to respond to what is going on. This industry is important and crucial to our economy”.

In his remarks, Ambode said Lagos had always been the hub for entertainers and would continue to support the industry to grow the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He called for synergy between government and entertainers in order to create a convergence to grow the economy of not just the State, but also Nigeria.

Also speaking, Sen. Goodwill Akpabio, who promised to support the industry as he had also been, assured the entertainers of government’s readiness to help them on issues of legislation.