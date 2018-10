Comic actor, John Okafor is one of the latest celebrities to publicly endorse former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

He was pictured rocking Atiku’s customized shirt.

Atiku has been basking in massive endorsements since he won the Peoples Democratic Party primaries in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The February, 2019 election is expected to be a keen contest between incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari and Atiku.