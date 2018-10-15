Nollywood actor Osita Iheme ventures into farming (Photos)

Actor, Osita lheme appears to be preparing for life outside Nollywood as he has shared pictures of his farm.

After opening his Resident Hotel in Owerri, Imo State, star actor, Osita Iheme aka Pawpaw, has ventured into agriculture.

The actor showed off his farm on social media with Nigerian applauding him. Osita lheme cultivated cucumber, potato, pepper and others on his farm.

Osita Iheme, 36, is widely known for playing the role of ‘Pawpaw’ in the film Aki na Ukwa alongside Chinedu Ikedieze. Osita Iheme has often been described as one of the best actors of his generation.