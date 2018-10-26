Uncategorized

Nollywood actor Yemi Solade rocks matching traditional outfit with son, shares photos on Instagram

Award winning Nollywood actor Yemi Solade has taken to his Instagram handle to share beautiful pictures of him and his son.

According to the movie thespian, he disclosed that he is proud of belonging to one of the most sophisticated race in the world and that is the Yoruba tribe.

One of his posts read:

“FAMILY MAGNET. When it comes to developing character strength, inner security and unique personal and interpersonal talents and skills in a child, no institution can or ever will compare with, or effectively substitute for, the home’s potential for positive influence.”

See post below:




