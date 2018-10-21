Uncategorized

Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim celebrates 44th birthday with adorable photos

Nollywood actress Nse Ikpe-Etim is celebrating her 44th birthday with adorable photos.

Nse Ikpe-Etim (born 1974) is a Nigerian actress. She came into prominence in 2008 for her role in Reloaded. She was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 5th and 8th Africa Movie Academy Awards for her role in Reloaded and Mr. and Mrs. respectively.

In 2014, she won the Best Actress in a Drama award at the 2014 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for playing “Nse” in Journey to Self.

She got married to her childhood friend Clifford Sule on 14 February 2013 at a Lagos registry. A traditional wedding ceremony followed in her hometown in Akwa Ibom State and Lagos State respectively, some months after the civil union. She currently resides in London with her husband.

