Nollywood actress, Peggy Ovire shares adorable photos as she celebrates her birthday (Photos)

In recent times, it has become a trend, especially among ladies, to play dress up and take lovely photos to mark their birthday in style, and actress Peggy Ovire has joined the trend.

Peggy Ovire, has taken to her Instagram page, to share some beautiful photos while thanking God as she celebrates another birthday in style.

The beautiful thespian turned a year older on October 21, and she shared lovely photos of herself dressed up in different outfits to the joy of her fans.

In some of the photos, the light skinned beauty wore a lovely yellow tulle dress and she paired it with cute winged high-heel shoes. Her black and gold ombre hair also complemented the outfit.

She shared the photos and wrote:

“Today it’s been all tears of Joy as I Reflect on the things God has done for Me & is still doing! A Birthday to be thankful.

Plz Fam . Say a little prayer for me & tell the Creator of Heaven& Earth that I am Grateful……

#BirthdayGirl #tooblessedtobestressed #joylikeariver Dress @_peggysworld.”

In another of the photos, Peggy was a bit rock and roll as she wore a red tee-shirt tucked into a red leather skirt and she completed the look with black ankle high sneakers.

She shared the photos and wrote:

“I Have Learnt that the Past Cannot Be Changed, Opinions Don’t define My Reality,

Everyone’s journey is Different, Things Always Get better With time, Positive thoughts Create Positive things, You Only Fail if you Quit,

Above all I have Leant that there’s Nothing GOD Cannot Do!

Today am so thankful for all the Blessings too Numerous to Mention.. Am Thankful For Life . Happy Birthday to Me.”