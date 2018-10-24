News Feed

Nollywood Actress, Rosy Meurer Sets Instagram On Fire

Rosy Meurer rocked a seductive bump short that have her shape in the full public glare. Her light skin and beauty remain her selling points as they keep her pictures charming.
She is presently on the set of a movie titled ‘Queens and Jokers’ and she also used that opportunity to strike a pose with veteran actor, Segun Arinze.
Rosy broke into prominence over a year ago on the basis of controversy after she was linked to the ill-fated marriage of Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Oladunni Churchill.
Rosaline Meurer was born on 15th of February. She is a Nigerian from Delta State and her father is Dutch from Holland. She grew up in Gambia. Rosaline Meurer has a diploma in Business Management and also studied

