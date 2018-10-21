Nollywood Stars Cart Away Awards At AMAA 2018 In Rwanda(Photos)

The 14th annual Africa Movie Academy Awards, AMAA held at the Intare Conference Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, last night. And Nigerian actors, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Dakore Egbuson, Joke Silva, and others emerged winners at the award night.

While RMD emerged the overall Best Actor in a Leading Role, for the part, he played in Cross Roads, the veteran actress, Silva, bagged the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for her character in Potato Potahto.

See red carpet photos and full list of the winners

See the list of winners as shared on the Instagram page of the award organisers, @amaawards_:

Best actor in a supporting role:

Gideon Okeke – Cross roads

Tony Elumelu Award for Best Comedy:

‪Banana Island Ghost

Best Young/ Promising Actor:

‪Amine Lansari – The Blessed Vost (Les Bienheureux)

Award For Achievement In Editing:

‪Hotel Called Memory

Award For Achievement In Cinematography:

‪Five Fingers For Marseille

Award For Achievement In Sound:

‪Hotel Called Memory

Award For Achievement In Editing:

‪Lucky Specials

Award For Achievement In Costume Design:

Isoken

Award For Best Diaspora Narrative Feature:

‪ Angelica (Puerto Rico)

Award For Best Diaspora Documentary:

‪Barrows: Freedom Fighter (Barbados) ‪

Award For Best Diaspora Short:

‪ Torments Of Love (Guadeloupe)

Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award For Best Film By An African Living Abroad:

‪Alexandra – Nigeria/US

Ousmane Sembene Award For Best Film In An African Language:

Five Fingers For Marseilles – South Africa

Award For Best Documentary:

Uncertain Future – Burundi

Efere Ozako Award For Best Short Film:

Tikitat Soulima – Morocco

Jubril Mailafia Award For Best Animation:

Belly Flop – South Africa

Award For Best First Feature Film By A Director:

‪Michael Matthews- South Africa (Five Fingers For Marseille

Award For Best Director:

‪Frank Rajah Arase – In My Country

Award For Best Film:

‪Five Fingers For Marseilles – South Africa.