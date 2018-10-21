Nollywood Stars Cart Away Awards At AMAA 2018 In Rwanda(Photos)

The 14th annual Africa Movie Academy Awards, AMAA held at the Intare Conference Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, last night. And Nigerian actors, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Dakore Egbuson, Joke Silva, and others emerged winners at the award night.
While RMD emerged the overall Best Actor in a Leading Role, for the part, he played in Cross Roads, the veteran actress, Silva, bagged the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for her character in Potato Potahto.
See red carpet photos and full list of the winners
See the list of winners as shared on the Instagram page of the award organisers, @amaawards_:
Best actor in a supporting role:
Gideon Okeke – Cross roads
Tony Elumelu Award for Best Comedy:
Banana Island Ghost
Best Young/ Promising Actor:
Amine Lansari – The Blessed Vost (Les Bienheureux)
Award For Achievement In Editing:
Hotel Called Memory
Award For Achievement In Cinematography:
Five Fingers For Marseille
Award For Achievement In Sound:
Hotel Called Memory
Award For Achievement In Editing:
Lucky Specials
Award For Achievement In Costume Design:
Isoken
Award For Best Diaspora Narrative Feature:
Angelica (Puerto Rico)
Award For Best Diaspora Documentary:
Barrows: Freedom Fighter (Barbados)
Award For Best Diaspora Short:
Torments Of Love (Guadeloupe)
Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award For Best Film By An African Living Abroad:
Alexandra – Nigeria/US
Ousmane Sembene Award For Best Film In An African Language:
Five Fingers For Marseilles – South Africa
Award For Best Documentary:
Uncertain Future – Burundi
Efere Ozako Award For Best Short Film:
Tikitat Soulima – Morocco
Jubril Mailafia Award For Best Animation:
Belly Flop – South Africa
Award For Best First Feature Film By A Director:
Michael Matthews- South Africa (Five Fingers For Marseille
Award For Best Director:
Frank Rajah Arase – In My Country
Award For Best Film:
Five Fingers For Marseilles – South Africa.